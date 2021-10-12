WAYNE — Trick-or-treat for Wayne County is set for 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 the Wayne County Commission announced Thursday.
Other times include:
Town of Wayne: 5-7 Saturday, Oct. 30
Dunlow: Oct. 30, time TBD
Fort Gay: Trunk-or-treat: Oct. 22 6-7:30 and Trick-or-treat: Saturday, Oct. 30 5:30-8
Lavalette: 5-7 Saturday, Oct. 30
Ceredo: Thursday, Oct. 28 5-7
Kenova: Thursday, Oct. 28 5-7
Commission also discussed water projects and made two proclamations in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National 4-H Week.
Discussion continued regarding providing water to Joels Branch, and while acquiring materials has been delayed because of product availability, the project is expected to begin in the spring.
Richard Smith, manager of the Lavalette Public Service District, told commissioners that products are likely three months away from being available after purchase.
The commission also came to an agreement with the Lavalette PSD board to amend the previous cost estimate to be paid by commission. The Lavalette PSD has agreed to cover the cost of labor, estimated to be around $85,000, and the commission will pay for the rest of the project, allocating $540,000.
Commission President Kenneth Adkins proclaimed October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Wayne County and Oct. 7 as Breast Cancer Awareness Day during the meeting, and he encouraged everyone to make regular appointments with doctors to screen for breast cancer in order to prevent advancement of breast cancer if it develops.
“I urge all Wayne County women to become aware that they are at risk of developing breast cancer and to discuss screening with their health care provider,” Adkins said. “I’m sure most of us know someone who has had breast cancer and it’s a tragic thing.”
The commission also met Elijah, Duke and Josie Parsley, three siblings who actively participate in 4-H and won different titles at state 4-H competitions this year.
In a state forestry competition testing knowledge of local plant and wildlife, Duke Parsley received third place and Elijah Parsley placed fourth. The three also participated in the 4-H Wildlife Habitat Education Program and Duke Parsley placed first with Elijah and Josie tied for third.
The commission congratulated the Parsleys and Adkins proclaimed Oct. 3-9 as National 4-H Week in Wayne County.
The next county commission meeting is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 18.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.