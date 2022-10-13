Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Suoerheros, pop culture icons and other costumed clad children gather in Dunrovin Estates to Trick-or-treat Saturday, October 30.

 Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News

WAYNE– The Wayne County Commission announced that Trick-or-treat in the county will be Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

This includes all unincorporated area in the county and those not designated in municipality town limits.

