Trick-or-treat set in Wayne County

Wayne County News
Nikki Dotson Merritt
Oct 13, 2022

WAYNE– The Wayne County Commission announced that Trick-or-treat in the county will be Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.This includes all unincorporated area in the county and those not designated in municipality town limits.Following suit, all municipalities in Wayne including town limits, Kenova and Ceredo will all share the same date and time.