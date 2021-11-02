Trick-or-treaters brave the rain for treats in Wayne County By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Nov 2, 2021 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 3 Buy Now BOTH PHOTOS: Superheroes, pop culture icons and other costumed clad children gather in Dunrovin Estates to trick-or-treat on Oct. 30. Photos by Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now Suoerheros, pop culture icons and other costumed clad children gather in Dunrovin Estates to Trick-or-treat Saturday, October 30. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now Suoerheros, pop culture icons and other costumed clad children gather in Dunrovin Estates to Trick-or-treat Saturday, October 30. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE — Though some heavy rain made an appearance Saturday during trick-or-treat in Wayne County, it didn’t stop costume clad children from gathering good treats.Superheroes, pop culture icons and several cartoon characters braved the weather and made their way around communities across the county gathering chocolate, taffy and more.Those handing out candy even got in on the fun this year, with one Dunrovin Estates resident along with some friends channeled their inner Golden Girls to give out candy.“I decided to get in on the fun too this year,” the Golden Girl imposter said. “Everyone keeps telling me I’m having more fun than the kids, and well, they may be right! I’m really enjoying myself.”Rain set in around 6 p.m., the midway point of the 5-7 p.m. set time for the event, but an estimated 500-600 trick-or-treaters still came out and for the annual tradition. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBoyfriend carves out proposal at Pumpkin House displayGriffith & Feil Soda Fountain a place of nostalgiaTrick-or-treaters brave the rain for treats in Wayne CountyThe Courthouse War of 1921Police called to picket lines at Special MetalsPets don costumes to raise money for animal shelterWolves volleyball celebrates senior nightTrick-or-treat set for Wayne CountyJessie Joe Frasher of Fort GayCarmaleta Oney of Olive Hill, Ky. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Dike Dwayne Blackburn Lowell Davis Plymale of Wayne Emma Lee Adams Wilson of Genoa Donna June Shelton Deeds of Wayne Richard Jay Cochran Jr. of Ashland Carmaleta Oney of Olive Hill, Ky. Sally Ann Mills Napier of Wayne Jessie Joe Frasher of Fort Gay Linda Kay Heskett of Louisa, Ky. Linda Gail Carter Richards of Catlettsburg, Ky.