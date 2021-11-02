Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Though some heavy rain made an appearance Saturday during trick-or-treat in Wayne County, it didn’t stop costume clad children from gathering good treats.

Superheroes, pop culture icons and several cartoon characters braved the weather and made their way around communities across the county gathering chocolate, taffy and more.

Those handing out candy even got in on the fun this year, with one Dunrovin Estates resident along with some friends channeled their inner Golden Girls to give out candy.

“I decided to get in on the fun too this year,” the Golden Girl imposter said. “Everyone keeps telling me I’m having more fun than the kids, and well, they may be right! I’m really enjoying myself.”

Rain set in around 6 p.m., the midway point of the 5-7 p.m. set time for the event, but an estimated 500-600 trick-or-treaters still came out and for the annual tradition.

