Trick-or-treaters gather candy countywide Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 4 Buy Now BOTH PHOTOS: People of all ages crowded the Dunrovin neighborhood on Monday in costumes to collect candy and treats. Photos by Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now People of all ages crowded the Dunrovin neighborhood Monday, October 31, 2022 in costumes to collect candy and treats. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now People of all ages crowded the Dunrovin neighborhood Monday, October 31, 2022 in costumes to collect candy and treats. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News People of all ages crowded the Dunrovin neighborhood Monday, October 31, 2022 in costumes to collect candy and treats. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAYNE — Trick-or-treaters and costumed people of all ages hit the streets and neighborhoods in Wayne County Monday evening to celebrate Halloween 2022.Times aligned from the northern and southern ends of county placing treat seekers on the move from 6-8 p.m.In the Dunrovin community, an estimated 600-800 pieces of candy were given out at each participating treating house, with crowds nearing 1,000 people.— Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wayne County Neighborhood Food Sociology Halloween Street Seeker County Candy Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTrick-or-treat set in Wayne CountyTrick-or-treaters gather candy countywideKesha McCoySheriff: 15 arrested in drug warrant sweepAndrew NapierW.Va. Senate 5 candidate: Melissa Clark (R)Community gives back to Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department with spaghetti dinnerHoward Franklin OsburnLetter: Amendment 2 won't help WV's real problemsBilly J. Stapleton Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries John Charles Hendricks Ray Maynard Jr. Carol Joyce Maynard Sammy K. Thompson William Nelson Porter Ronnie Lee Meddings Justin Ryan Cardwell Don Jordan Sammy K. Thompson Howard Franklin Osburn