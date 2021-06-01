WAYNE — Kicking off the summer with outdoor fun and activities, The Town of Wayne’s first Twelvepole Creek Fest is set for June 4 and 5 at Wayne Park.
Activities include kayaking, fishing, three-legged races and more for attendees. Local artists and vendors will also have tables set up for those wishing to support small businesses.
Town of Wayne office manager Karen Clay said the event will be a great chance for people to come out and enjoy being together.
“I think [people] are just excited to be able to go out and do stuff,” Clay said. “It’s kind of like our annual Fall Fest but smaller — so it’ll be a nice chance to start getting back to normal.”
Friday’s activities will be an slow introduction into the weekend, with vendors setting up at noon and having the day to sell. Attendees will also have a chance to dunk Town of Wayne Mayor Danny Grace into water beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.
Those musically inclined, or even if they are not, have a chance to put on a show Friday evening with the “Wayne’s Got Talent” open mic and karaoke.
Saturday is full of competitions for various activities.
A rib cook off will begin at 10 a.m.; three-legged race at 11 a.m.;kayaking race at noon; dunk the mayor at 1 p.m.; fishing tournament at 2 p.m.; cornhole tournament at 3 p.m.; horseshoe tournament at 4 p.m. and three-on-three basketball games beginning at 5 p.m.
Finishing out Saturday will be a performance by Dustin Burchett With Kentucky Clear, a country and southern rock band based out of Kentucky.
Clay said she hopes people from all over the county will come to enjoy — and with the variety of activities — there should be something for everyone.