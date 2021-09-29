Screams filled the air as Twelvepole Manor reopened its doors for spooky season last weekend.
Now open each Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, Twelvepole Manor is offering a realistic experience certain to leave people chilled to the bone, according to co-owner Tony Adkins.
“It’s not your typical haunted house, it’s a little more real,” Adkins said. “Lot of antiques and setting that are not like your monsters and fictional stuff, it’s like real life people.”
As opening weekend came to a close, Adkins said they had a good turnout, considering school homecoming dances were taking place and it is still early for haunted attractions.
Once October is in full-swing, he said, he expects visitors from three hours or more away to start appearing in Wayne County to see the haunted manor.
Co-owner Travis Robinson said last year’s season was cut short primarily due to the fire marshal shutting down the facility to make safety upgrades.
According to Robinson, the upgrades also gave employees a chance to reconstruct some parts of the property — making it about 20% bigger.
Characters for the haunted attraction Candyman (Sam Hodge) and Nurse Red Deadwood (Johnna Hodge) said upgrades have made Twelvepole Manor scarier than previous years, and some new features are sure to catch visitors by surprise.
“The animatronics are much more high quality — we have some that are very real and very scary,” nurse Red Deadwood said. “And as soon as you walk in, you don’t know where they are until they go off so they can really catch some people by surprise.”
Twelvepole Manor will be open each weekend through Nov. 6, and tickets cost $20 for general admission or $35 for fast passes.
Saturday Oct. 2
- JLR Farm will be hosting a Farm Festival Fundraiser from 2-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. A petting zoo, horse rides, games and more will all be available. Tickets are $1 each and each activity will require different amounts of tickets.
Friday Oct. 8
- The annual Wayne Fall Fest will run Oct. 8 and 9. Arts and crafts, food vendors and carnival rides will all be present. The Fall Fest Parade will begin at 11 a.m., lineup will begin at 10 a.m., at the Wayne Community Center. Participants are encouraged to decorate for fall or Halloween.
Saturday Oct. 23
- Good Time Campground is offering a Haunted Trail Ride beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The cost is $5 a person and the money will be put towards helping a local family with medical bills.
Saturday Oct. 29
- Ceredo-Kenova Autumnfest kicks off with a parade Tuesday, Oct. 26. Activities will begin Friday, Oct. 29 and will run through Saturday offering games, pumpkin carving contests, an arts and crafts show and more. The Kenova Pumpkin House will be open, and Del. Ric Griffith is encouraging everyone to come out and see what show the pumpkins put on this year.