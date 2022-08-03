Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — A new indoor play center will bring a safe space for children under the age of 6 to downtown Huntington.

Twist-N-Sprout, which is a new business at 709 3rd Ave., promotes the growth mindsets of children, said owner Charise Lindsey. The grand opening was held Sunday afternoon.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Recommended for you