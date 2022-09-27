WAYNE — The Wayne County Sheriffs Department arrested two men over the weekend in separate incidents involving a large drug transport in addition to a domestic turned fleeing case.
A traffic stop led to charges for a Lexington, Kentucky, man Sunday evening, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.
Anthony Garrett, 29, faces three charges of transporting controlled substances into the state for methamphetamine, fentanyl and ecstasy.
The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit reported finding 1.5 pounds of what they said was crystal meth in a gallon freezer bag. Fentanyl and ecstasy were found in the engine compartment of the vehicle, according to officers.
According to Thompson, the methamphetamine weighed approximately 686 grams. Garrett was lodged in Western Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond.
On Saturday, Dustin Johnson, 22, was arrested after a domestic disturbance call led to a brief vehicle pursuit and faces multiple charges including fleeing in a vehicle, expired operators, no insurance, obstructing, and possession of a controlled substance.
Thompson said deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance that Johnson was involved in, in which he was observed by police in a parking lot with his hood up.
According to the criminal complaint, when Johnson noticed the deputies he fled in a vehicle with his hood still up.
The complaint goes on to say Johnson put his head out the window to apparently view where he was going. He then struck a cattle gate and proceeded into a field where he hit his brakes and turned causing the police cruiser to make contact with his vehicle.
Thompson said he then lost control of his vehicle and was taken into custody after crashing it over an embankment.
Methamphetamine was collected from his vehicle.
Johnson also had warrants for arrest for involvement in domestic assault and destruction of property cases.
Johnson is housed in Western Regional Jail on a $34,000 bond.