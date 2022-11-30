Two men were arrested recently in Wayne County after two traffic stops led to drug arrests.
Gary ‘Rob’ Muncy was arrested in the Ceredo area during a traffic stop gone array.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, Ceredo Police Department made a traffic stop on a suspect that was wanted with involvement in a drug investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.
Both the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Kenova Police Department assisted on the stop, after according to police, Muncy refused to get out of the vehicle and had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle.
Once apprehended, methamphetamine and Heroin were found hidden inside the front of Muncy’s pants.
The Drug Enforcement Unit had previously filed a warrant for Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Pseudoephedrine Altered after the DEU investigation in the Docks Creek area.
More charges are pending in the case.
In an unrelated occurrence, a man from Flatwoods was arrested also on drug charges in Prichard after being stopped traveling in-county from Kentucky.
According to police, Brandon Hill, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin and pseudoephedrine altered.
Hill was stopped while in the process of carrying the drugs to Wayne County, police say.