WAYNE — Two fugitives were arrested in Wayne County on Wednesday night, according to police.
The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit, road patrol deputies and the West Virginia State Police were executing warrants in the Crum area when they encountered Luke Dingess, who was wanted for absconding parole more than a year ago.
Dingess fled on foot, and when deputies attempted to arrest him, they, along with the suspect, fell over an embankment during the chase.
Dingess was on parole after a drug conviction by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Additionally, he is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, fleeing on foot, battery on a police officer and obstructing.
Elsewhere in the county, Donald Elam, of Grayson, Kentucky, was arrested by the Kenova Police Department on a traffic stop. Elam was wanted for felony drug warrants issued by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit after an investigation. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and heroin.