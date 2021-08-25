Two Wayne County Schools have received a state grant which helps promote music education by providing instruments and other music class resources.
Buffalo Middle School and Vinson Middle School received the grant, which has provided them with a variety of instruments and programs that can make learning at home easier.
Vinson Middle School Principal Kim Hurley said the funding is wonderful for the schools because it will be a chance for more students to get involved in music education.
“This is an amazing opportunity for our community in that some kids were not able to be in the band because instruments can be expensive and the upkeep can be expensive,” she said. “So hopefully this opens up a different world for some of our kids who could not purchase one or we did not have enough instruments for them to purchase.”
Buffalo and Vinson previously had one music director who worked at both locations, and the two schools would share instruments. The former director, Scott Wood, has now retired, so the instruments could not have come at a better time, said Buffalo Middle Principal Elizabeth Ryder.
Buffalo Middle opted out of band classes during the 2020-21 school year in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through sharing instruments.
Buffalo’s new music and band teacher Evan White said while it is sad some students missed out on a year of band and the concerts that come with it, the skipped year may provide some benefits for the new year’s lessons.
“It could also create the possibility to have a more blended concert style because a lot of the kids skill levels will be very close this year,” White said. “With everyone starting over, you have the anatomical differences with the kids’ bodies being at different stages of development, but it could present the opportunity for kinds to end up having a cool playing experience with each other.”
Vinson Middle’s new music and band teacher Hunter Blankenship said the schools received a variety of instruments such as brass, percussion and woodwind instruments. They also received music stands and an educational program called “Smart Music.”
“Smart Music” is a program that can be play exercises in class and then can be downloaded onto home devices and allow students to play along at home, too, White said.
This program will also allow recording for the teachers to use for grading.
Blankenship said he appreciates receiving the grant because even if it is not always obvious, he thinks music is a core subject in school.
“There is all this research and data out there that does show that participating in music at some capacity activates all aspects of the brain,” he said. “It can be done as an extracurricular, like a sport, but it can be a big part of people’s lives. It can be really important to these kids.”