HUNTINGTON — Sunday’s Puppy Bowl XIX featured two local rescue puppies.
For the fourth year in a row, One By One Animal Advocates has had puppies or dogs in the Super Bowl-themed program by the channel Animal Planet. Over 100 rescue puppies from across the United States are split into two teams: Fluff and Ruff.
Stardust, a border collie mix on Team Fluff, and Dakota, a Shepherd mix on Team Ruff, represented West Virginia. All animals featured in the show have to try out first at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The program is filmed at that same time in September after producers choose the puppies.
The goal of the puppy bowl is to showcase rescue dogs and spread the message of how important it is to “adopt, not shop” for pets.
“Unfortunately every single area shelter that we help in the Tri-State area, which is over seven different shelters, are all over capacity and have remained over capacity for years now. We simply do not have the amount of people coming out to adopt, as opposed to people breeding and buying dogs,” said Ashley Morrison, a rescue coordinator at One-By-One Animal Advocates.
Both puppies have already been adopted into their forever homes after they were sent to Danbury Animal Welfare Society in Connecticut. One By One focuses its efforts on sending adoptable animals to places that are less over-populated with strays.
Dakota was found by a delivery driver on her route. Stardust came from an eastern Kentucky shelter after one of her litter mates had died. She had an eye removed as a result of blunt force trauma to the head at only 8 weeks old. Her adopters renamed her Maisie.
She was featured in People Magazine last month as one of the Puppy Bowl dogs with special needs. Morrison says Stardust likely came from an irresponsible breeder.
Morrison says the only way to fix the overpopulation of strays in the region is to have and enforce more strict laws on breeders, along with laws for spay and neuter.