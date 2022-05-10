Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Editor’s Note: Due to the Wayne County News’ deadline, no ballot results are reported below for contested races. Please visit https://www.waynecountynews.com for updates on each race.

WAYNE — The West Virginia primary election took place Tuesday, May 10 and two races were uncontested in Wayne County while others will be decided in general election on November 8.

Democrat Reggie Thompson will assume her spot as Circuit Clerk as no others filed to run against her.

Wayne County School agriculture mentor Jason Ekers will once again serve as Guyan District Conservation District Supervisor for Wayne while Zachary Winters will serve Cabell.

In the County Clerk race Democrat Jimmy Scott and Republican Craig Evans both ran unopposed in their respective parties — meaning the decision will come in November during the general election.

The November winner will assume retiring clerk Rennick Booth’s position.

For Wayne County Commission, stand alone Democrat Matt Stanley will take on the winner of the primary republican race consisting of Doug Reynolds and Travis Thompson.

The November winner will assume retiring commissioner Kenneth Adkins’ position.

For all other races, please visit www.waynecountynews.com.

