Two will assume incumbent positions in Wayne County By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email May 10, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor’s Note: Due to the Wayne County News’ deadline, no ballot results are reported below for contested races. Please visit https://www.waynecountynews.com for updates on each race.WAYNE — The West Virginia primary election took place Tuesday, May 10 and two races were uncontested in Wayne County while others will be decided in general election on November 8.Democrat Reggie Thompson will assume her spot as Circuit Clerk as no others filed to run against her.Wayne County School agriculture mentor Jason Ekers will once again serve as Guyan District Conservation District Supervisor for Wayne while Zachary Winters will serve Cabell.In the County Clerk race Democrat Jimmy Scott and Republican Craig Evans both ran unopposed in their respective parties — meaning the decision will come in November during the general election.The November winner will assume retiring clerk Rennick Booth’s position.For Wayne County Commission, stand alone Democrat Matt Stanley will take on the winner of the primary republican race consisting of Doug Reynolds and Travis Thompson.The November winner will assume retiring commissioner Kenneth Adkins’ position.For all other races, please visit www.waynecountynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNotebook: Merritt records 100th strike-out as freshmanRibbon cutting officially opens Trailhead Brewing Co. Grill & Bar at Rustic RavinesWayne County baby receives heart transplantJAMES DOUGLAS GILKERSON II "BUB"WHS greenhouse offers variety of gift optionsWayne High sports receive $12K grantThree Republicans looking to fill two House of Delegates seatsELECTION PREP 2022: On the ballotFive running for three Board of Education seatsTwo Republicans face off in primary for Wayne County Commission seat Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries JAMES DOUGLAS GILKERSON II "BUB" WANDALENE STROUD ESLICK EULANDA BLANCHE BRANHAM HUBERT CASTLE JR. BRANDON RAY RUNNION BESSIE SIMPKINS WILLIAM H. CHAFIN LIZA MAE BLANKENSHIP FRALEY ELDRETH BURGESS “BUDDY” PERRY CHARLES B. SKEENS