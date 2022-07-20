Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220313 unitedway 01.jpg
Buy Now

United Way of the River Cities staff is pictured on March 1 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The United Way of the River Cities has awarded $525,880 in grants to 26 nonprofits in its five-county service area for the 2022-23 funding cycle.

These grants target critical issues in the areas of health, education, financial stability and safety net services by investing in local programs managed by nonprofits that work to solve these issues in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio.

Recommended for you