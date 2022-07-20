The United Way of the River Cities is requesting $10,000 from the Wayne County Commission’s granted American Rescue Plan Act funds to support the 211 information and resource referral program in Wayne County.
The 211 program helps to connect individuals and families that need help through direct referrals for services in their local area.
It has helped to connect more than 76,070 people across the state to vital community resources since the West Virginia United Way Collaborative took over the service in 2019.
From that time, 732 callers from Wayne County have been served.
Call specialists are trained to know the resources in each local area well and have personal connections to those to fully help those in need.
The 211 program is currently handled by call specialists in Charleston, but a full-time call specialist is expected to be added to United Way staff this year with a cost of $43,500 to fund the position as well as marketing materials, advertising and in-person outreach engagements with focus on increasing use of the 211 program.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the program has saw an increase in call volume by 400% and the pace has continued to be steady for the past three years.
According to United Way Executive Director Carol Bailey, the United Way organization lost $200,000 in funding in 2020 due to pandemic related causes.
This caused a direct impact on support for a community in need, as well as a need for the program to grow to meet those needs of a community not only growing rapidly but also suffering from the pandemic, Bailey said.
Commissioners agreed United Way is an important resource for Wayne County, and said it would be highly considered depending on need for those specific funds.