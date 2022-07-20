Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The United Way of the River Cities is requesting $10,000 from the Wayne County Commission’s granted American Rescue Plan Act funds to support the 211 information and resource referral program in Wayne County.

The 211 program helps to connect individuals and families that need help through direct referrals for services in their local area.

