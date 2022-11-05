UPDATE: C-K A-team, Wayne B-team win Turf Bowl Championships By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Nov 5, 2022 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 Metro Creative Buy Now The Wayne Pioneer B team wins the 2022 Turf Bowl Championship against Barboursville in 5 overtime game, 12-6. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In another 0-0 first half game, it was the Ceredo-Kenova Wonders A-team who took the 2022 Turf Bowl Championship title after coming from behind in the second half with a 20-8 win. C-K's Cameron Booth secured the win with a last quarter touchdown and two-point conversion making the final score 20-8.Booth had multiple crucial plays in the C-K win, with he and Brody Watts hitting the end zone.The win follows the Wayne Pioneer B football team five overtime game win 12-6 against Barboursville.Wayne's Colt Sowards (45) ran in the winning touchdown in the extensive overtime game. "Colt 45" was a star on the field from the first quarter with several tackles for defense.Wayne stopped a Barboursville sweep after the Knights D and C teams both beat Lawrence County.The Ceredo-Kenova A team will take the field next against Lawrence County.Check back to the Wayne County News for full story. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTrick-or-treat set in Wayne CountyUPDATE: C-K A-team, Wayne B-team win Turf Bowl ChampionshipsTrick-or-treaters gather candy countywideWHS volleyball to play in regional tournament SaturdaySheriff: 15 arrested in drug warrant sweepSammy K. ThompsonAndrew NapierCommunity gives back to Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department with spaghetti dinnerBilly Ray BrewerRonnie Lee Meddings Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries John Charles Hendricks Ray Maynard Jr. Carol Joyce Maynard Sammy K. Thompson William Nelson Porter Ronnie Lee Meddings Justin Ryan Cardwell Don Jordan Sammy K. Thompson Howard Franklin Osburn