Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

In another 0-0 first half game, it was the Ceredo-Kenova Wonders A-team who took the 2022 Turf Bowl Championship title after coming from behind in the second half with a 20-8 win. 

C-K's Cameron Booth secured the win with a last quarter touchdown and two-point conversion making the final score 20-8.

Recommended for you