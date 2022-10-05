WAYNE — Sheriff says police are awaiting autopsy in Wayne death, but no foul play was reported by investogators.
The news broke Sunday after locals reported seeing a large amount of emergency personnel and police presence at a secluded home on U.S. Route 37 going toward East Lynn.
Deputy A. Farley confirmed to the Wayne County News that a woman had passed away at the house, but at that time there was no suspicion of foul play and that the death is being treated as all deaths are in normal circumstances.
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson confirmed the statement Monday, saying all death reports are investigated in the same manor until the manor of the death is determined.
“I am still waiting on an autopsy from the case, but none of our investigators, crime scene analysis crew or deputies on scene reported anything that leads me to believe there is reason to suspect foul play,” Thompson said.
A nearby resident said it is scary for people living alone or in the area to hear the type of rumors that had circulated from the situation, but is thankful there was no criminal activity.
He said while the case will remain under investigation until more details are available, he does not feel as though the community needs to panic or live in fear.