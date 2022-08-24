WAYNE — As students return to school for the 2022-23 school year, district officials want to ensure they understand COVID-19 safety guidelines.
A full set of guidelines can be found at the Wayne County Schools website by clicking “COVID-19 Information” under the “Menu” tab.
Students will not be required to wear face masks during the school day in most cases. If students test positive for COVID-19, they will be required to stay home and isolate for five days and will be required to wear a mask for days 6-10 upon their return to school.
The first day a student or staff member shows symptoms is Day 0. Students can return to school if they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication and symptoms are improving or they have a negative COVID test.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said wearing the mask after an individual has tested positive will be enforced in schools unless a student returns with a negative COVID-19 test. If students or others do not want to wear the mask in schools and do not have a negative COVID test, they can remain home until day 10 after a positive test.
Alexander said the symptoms of most concern are a fever, sore throat and cough. Students will be sent home if they have a fever or if they have a combination of two of the symptoms.
If coronavirus cases significantly increase, the district may consider closing a school for five days to lower transmission rates. Alexander said this would only happen if too many staff members are isolating because of COVID-19 or if the school’s percent positivity rate reaches 20% in the weekly reports, which Alexander said is not expected at this time.
Wayne County Schools will no longer contact trace with positive COVID-19 cases, but parents will be notified if there is a positive case in their student’s school or classroom.
