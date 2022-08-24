Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

N2008P24005H.jpg

A full set of COVID-19 guidelines can be found at the Wayne County Schools website by clicking "COVID-19 Information" under the "Menu" tab.

 Metro Creative

WAYNE — As students return to school for the 2022-23 school year, district officials want to ensure they understand COVID-19 safety guidelines.

A full set of guidelines can be found at the Wayne County Schools website by clicking “COVID-19 Information” under the “Menu” tab.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Recommended for you