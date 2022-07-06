HUNTINGTON — A nation and community mourned when Hershel “Woody” Williams died Wednesday.
Williams was the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II; however, for many, it will be his years spent advocating on behalf of veterans that will be remembered as his legacy.
Brian Nimmo, the director of the VA Medical Center in Huntington, called Williams a friend and saw the effect he had firsthand.
“When he would walk through the medical center … he could hardly walk from my office … we had to give ourselves an extra 15 minutes because he was going to be stopped,” Nimmo said, referring to Williams’ celebrity.
Nimmo said Williams never said no. Whether it was taking a picture or signing 30 letters for strangers across the country, Williams was a giver.
“In our community, I think we’ve been spoiled a little bit because he’s here and we see him all the time. I don’t think we really appreciated what he meant, what he’s done,” Nimmo said.
Williams became an inspiration and a celebrity for many. His presence would encourage other veterans, and his status allowed him to advocate on their behalf when needed.
Nimmo said Williams was often conflicted on why he was given a recognition as distinguished as the Medal of Honor when others gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect him. Williams was given the Medal of Honor by President Harry S. Truman in 1945.
Williams, like many veterans, dealt with survivor’s guilt in his time after combat. Williams was never satisfied with any amount he had given back; he believed he could always give more.
The slogan of Williams’ foundation, “The cause is greater than I,” is something Nimmo believes was at the core of who Williams was.
“He truly believed that. I mean, deep inside him, he believed that with every core that he was, and in my mind, that is the example for all of us, where he said, you know what, we’ve all got stuff going on. We’ve all got personal obligations, but at some point, you need to give,” Nimmo said.
Nimmo’s friendship and care for Williams are palpable in his conversation, but it’s the respect Nimmo has for Williams that is what forms the basis of his memories.
“It’s not lost on me that I got to sit there with him and have private conversations for hours and hours and hours and hours. That’s a real blessing,” Nimmo said.
Nimmo wants the world and the local community to understand Williams the way he does, not just through the speeches and awards, but through the act of living a service-filled life and advocating for those who need it most.
“I’ve never seen another person that cares as much about others as what he did. And people need to know that,” Nimmo said.