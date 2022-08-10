Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — On Monday, a home in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington was the first in the United States dedicated to a veteran as part of a new housing pilot program.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s 149th house dedication took place in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue for Norman Holton, who served 10 years in the U.S. Army, and his wife Sherry.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

