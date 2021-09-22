Vinson High School Class of 1966 celebrated their 55th Class Reunion in Huntington. Pictured in the front row, from left, are David Seldomridge, Peggy Holly Gibson, Patty Ward Johns, Linda Pennington Tomlinson, Laura Ward Blake, Brenda Hazlett Carrico, Connie Plummer Newman, Diane Pygman Fannin, Wilson Shoemaker and Linda Neace Houck. In the second row, from left, are Larry Napier, Rick Woody, Lynne Young Plummer, Beverly Sizemore Beldon, Artie Battista, Ellen Webb West, Pam Slack Feaganes, Sandy Bowman Fallis, Dickie Neace, Kay Campbell Riggs and Sally Daily Detjen. In the third row, from left, are Rick Plummer, Bill Beldon, Ty Tomlinson, Gary Norris, Charles Wellman (retired Wayne County educator — Class Sponsor), Larry Fouch and Susan Hardgrove Moren. Also participating in the reunion, but not in the photograph, were Rick Barnett, Jim Boggs, Henry Chandler, Betty J. Daniels Mullens, Jan Harbour, Wally Snyder, Billy Thomas, Andy Trautner, Greg Wheaton and Mary L. White Dickson.
HUNTINGTON — The Vinson High School Class of 1966 celebrated their 55th class reunion in Huntington on Aug. 13-14.
Golf at Esquire Golf Course kicked off the weekend on Aug. 13. The class gathered that night at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club for an evening of food and drinks. Old photos, Tiger Tales school newspapers, class annual books, athletic letters, school jackets, letter sweaters and other school memorabilia were put on display.
The group gathered again Aug. 14 at the Mountain Health Arena for a buffet dinner and dance. Several other 1960s Vinson graduates also attended. Music was provided by the band City Heat.