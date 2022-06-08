CHARLESTON — Many West Virginia residents say they would like to have some input regarding road work in the state. An online public workshop later this month will provide that opportunity.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is hosting an online virtual public workshop to allow the public to review information on future funding levels and provide input on the potential program categories and funding levels for the upcoming six-year period.
The workshop will provide a venue for the public to ask questions and discuss the program with the project team, officials said. The input will be used to help formulate a draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program document that will be available for review and comment at a later date, officials said.
The 2023-28 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program identifies project investments over a six-year period to fund the operation, preservation, rehabilitation and expansion of West Virginia’s highway and transit assets statewide with the revenue that is estimated to be available.
The public is also encouraged to provide comments on the statewide program through July 1. Comments and questions can be submitted electronically via DOTSTIP@wv.gov or by mail to Chris Kinsey, Programming Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., Building 5, Room 650, Charleston, WV 25305.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in its services, programs and activities and will consider, upon request, every request for reasonable accommodations to provide language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency and translations of written materials necessary to access project information.
Anyone requesting special services should contact the West Virginia Civil Rights Compliance Division at 304-558-3931 as early as possible so that arrangements can be made. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling 800-982-8772 (voice to TDD) or 800-982-8771 (TDD to voice).