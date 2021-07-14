CEREDO — The Ramsdell House received a donation of artwork to be displayed at the museum.
Laura Stone, who has a Ph.D. in Leadership, donated an art piece titled “Journey of Enslavement” to The Ramsdell House, located in Ceredo.
Stone is beginning her 19th year of teaching visual arts at Lewis County Central Elementary in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
According to a news release, The Town of Ceredo and the Ramsdell House are grateful for Dr. Stone’s “generous” contribution to the Ramsdell House Museum.
The artwork focuses on the enslaved people who may have passed through the Ramsdell House towards the end of their Underground Railroad journey, even though their exact stories may not be known.
The images within this artwork are a collection of photos and renderings from the public domain, created during the time period of legalized slavery, which are affixed to a board from a 100+ year old barn (built between 1897 and 1903) to offer a realistic depiction of the colonial and antebellum eras.
The artwork serves as a condensed timeline of the voyage from Africa to enslavement.
It is believed the atrocities would have been known by Zophar and Almeda Ramsdell, kindling their burning desire to participate in the establishment of an abolitionist colony in pre-Civil War Ceredo, Virginia.
Kidnapping of Africans, ship conditions during the Middle Passage, slave auctions, forced family separation, laws upholding chattel slavery, and widespread abuse are key points in history to remember.
Ramsdell House staff plan to install the artwork in the Cellar of the Ramsdell House, where Underground Railroad guests might have waited to pass through the “Doorway to Freedom” to make their final journey across the Ohio River to freedom.
The piece will be installed and available to view in fall 2021.
The Ramsdell House offers free tours every day of the week, by appointment, by calling 304-908-9696 or emailing dwolfe@ramsdellhouse.com.