United Way of the River Cities pulled off its largest community outreach event Tuesday, as volunteers filled schools in five counties to read to third graders.

Read Across the River Cities invited community members to read the first two chapters of E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web” to third grade students in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

