CHARLESTON — There’s still time for West Virginia residents to check their voter registration status ahead of next month’s general election. The deadline to either register to vote or update registration is Tuesday, Oct. 18.
There were 1,149,466 people registered to vote at the end of September, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office website. Officials said they are hoping to see that number grow before the deadline.
“We want everybody’s voices heard,” said Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood, president of the West Virginia County Clerks’ Association. “Yes, this is an off-year election, but it’s just as important. You’ve got local races, constitutional amendments, levies and different things on the ballot. Don’t take it for granted.”
Wood’s advice for people who want to register to vote is simple — the sooner, the better.
“The main thing is don’t run that risk of running out of time,” Wood said. “If you are going to wait until the last minute, then it’s better to register in person at the courthouse or online.”
There are two major avenues for West Virginians to register to vote.
To register to vote online, a resident will have to provide their name exactly as it appears on their West Virginia driver’s license or identification card, and their date of birth. They also will have to provide their driver’s license or ID card number and the last four digits of their Social Security number.
The Secretary of State’s Office forwards that information to the relevant county clerk’s office, and someone from the clerk’s office reaches out to let people know if their online applications have been accepted.
People registering to vote or updating their registration online have until midnight Oct. 19 to register. People providing physical applications by mail or in-person must have the application in the clerk’s office by the close of the respective office’s business day on Oct. 18, regardless of the postmark date.
The second option for registering to vote or updating your voter registration status is to visit any of the physical locations that provide voter registration services.
Every county clerk’s office provides in-person voter registration, and people also may register at the following locations:
The Secretary of State’s Office.
Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices.
Public assistance offices.
Agencies that serve people with disabilities.
Marriage license offices.
Military recruiting agencies.
Wood said noncounty clerk entities that provide voter registration services still relay that information to the county clerks’ offices.
“My worry is that a shuffle will happen,” Wood said. “These other agencies do a good job of registering people, but getting that information to us — my worry is that a shuffle will happen (closer to the deadline). The best route is directly to the county clerk’s office or online.”
Those registering to vote for the first time in certain county or in the state must show valid identification when they apply. Copies of a valid form of identification may be mailed to county clerks, if a person is mailing in a ballot.
The following forms of identification, with a person’s current name and address, are accepted as valid forms of identification, according to the Secretary of State’s Office website: