PRICHARD — The Heartland Intermodal Gateway — the truck and rail transfer facility in Prichard that never lived up to its promise — is now the property of the Wayne County Commission.
The West Virginia Board of Public Works, which is composed of Gov. Jim Justice and other statewide elected officials not on the Supreme Court of Appeals, approved the transfer of the facility July 26. The change in ownership was announced Thursday.
“At the end of the day, when it comes to making sure the Heartland Intermodal Gateway is operating as its very best, there is no one better to lead the way than local leaders in Wayne County,” Justice said in a prepared statement. “These are the people who are personally committed to making sure this important gateway succeeds, so it makes all the sense in the world to let the people with the most intimate knowledge take the reins.”
Built by the former West Virginia Public Port Authority following a 2013 agreement with the Norfolk Southern railroad, the 65-acre facility at the southern end of Prichard was designed to transfer 20-foot and 40-foot shipping containers between railcars and trucks. The $32 million project was paid for with a combination of state money and a federal grant award.
It was one of several intermodal facilities built along what Norfolk Southern calls its 530-mile Heartland Corridor between its ocean port at the Hampton Roads, Virginia, area and Chicago. To build the corridor, tunnels and bridges were enlarged to enable double-stacking of cargo containers on railroad flatcars.
The intermodal facility at Prichard opened in 2015 and never justified itself economically. Then-West Virginia Transportation Secretary Byrd White told legislators in January 2020 that the facility never came close to the minimum 15,000 “lifts” of containers to and from railcars that Norfolk Southern demanded, with a total of just 579 lifts for the entire 2018-19 budget year.
White told legislators the state paid Parsec, a Cincinnati-based intermodal terminal management company, more than $500,000 a year to operate the facility. From December 2015 to September 2019, total state revenue from the complex was $30,797, he said.
In the news release his office issued Thursday, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation decided the best use for the facility would be to transfer ownership to local stakeholders who are most interested in seeing the Heartland Intermodal Gateway succeed.
The news release included this statement from the Wayne County Commission: “The Commission wishes to thank Governor Justice for supporting the transfer of the Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility to local control and sincerely appreciates the Governor’s confidence in local government’s ability to make this facility successful. This transfer is the result of over three years of meetings and negotiations with the Governor, his staff, the WVDOT and the Commission. Senator Robert Plymale has been instrumental in the process and the logistics of the transfer process, along with assistance early on from Delegate Matthew Rohrbach. From the beginning, this process has been a true team effort.
“The Commission is currently working with Marshall University’s Appalachian Transportation Institute (ATI), the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) and experts in the field of transportation to see what role this facility will provide in support of fragile supply chains. We are excited about the economic opportunity this facility offers Wayne County going forward.”
Commissioners said they all agree the building should be used for the purpose it was created moving forward.
Initial plans are to catch up on basic upkeep and maintenance neglected over the past three years.
“This is something that is three years in the making since the commission decided to become involved,” Commission Administrative Assistant Jimmy Boggs said.
“There have been things happening for years behind the scenes, but nothing concrete could be done until the ownership was transferred. Moving forward, we hope to see some of those ideas and plans talked about behind the scenes come to fruition.”