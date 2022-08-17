Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Heartland Intermodal Gateway
Ownership of the Heartland Intermodal Gateway at Prichard has been transferred to the Wayne County Commission nearly three years after operations there ended.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

PRICHARD — The Heartland Intermodal Gateway — the truck and rail transfer facility in Prichard that never lived up to its promise — is now the property of the Wayne County Commission.

The West Virginia Board of Public Works, which is composed of Gov. Jim Justice and other statewide elected officials not on the Supreme Court of Appeals, approved the transfer of the facility July 26. The change in ownership was announced Thursday.

