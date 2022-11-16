Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia State Capitol is pictured. The unofficial results of Tuesday’s election show a 30-4 margin of Republicans to Democrats in the state Senate and an 88-12 margin of GOP delegates to Democrats. But voters rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have given the Legislature more power over tax, judicial and education policies. Voters also shot down an amendment that would have allowed churches to incorporate.

 File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — The Democratic dams that largely held back the red wave of Republican victories throughout the country Tuesday couldn’t part the political red sea in West Virginia, where the GOP further strengthened its supermajorities in the statehouse and the state’s congressional delegation.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson

@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@laciepierson on Twitter.

