Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington area residents are invited to join the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies their solidarity in the fight against the disease.

Recommended for you