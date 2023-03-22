Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner visited Wayne County on Thursday to recognize students from Spring Valley and Tolsia high schools for their efforts getting their senior classes registered to vote.

Warner presented the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement to the schools, meaning they registered at least 85% of the eligible seniors to vote. The award is named for former West Virginia Sen. Jennings Randolph, who fought for the voting age to be lowered from 21 to 18 for 29 years until the 26th Amendment was approved in 1971.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Recommended for you