Spring Valley High School seniors Candace Chapman and Kyle Wroblewski were recognized by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner as an Honorary Secretaries of State for their efforts to get eligible classmates registered to vote.
Spring Valley High School seniors Candace Chapman and Kyle Wroblewski were recognized by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner as an Honorary Secretaries of State for their efforts to get eligible classmates registered to vote.
WAYNE — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner visited Wayne County on Thursday to recognize students from Spring Valley and Tolsia high schools for their efforts getting their senior classes registered to vote.
Warner presented the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement to the schools, meaning they registered at least 85% of the eligible seniors to vote. The award is named for former West Virginia Sen. Jennings Randolph, who fought for the voting age to be lowered from 21 to 18 for 29 years until the 26th Amendment was approved in 1971.
“I sometimes get asked, ‘Should 18-year-olds have the right to vote?’ and what I do, folks, is I pull out a $10 bill and I show them Alexander Hamilton’s face. Alexander Hamilton was 18 years old fighting with General George Washington at Valley Forge,” Warner told Spring Valley High students during the award presentation Thursday.
“John Marshall was 19 years old and a future Supreme Court justice. If those folks were the ones that got us our independence, made this country what it is at 18 and 19 years old, don’t you think they should have the right to vote?”
Spring Valley High was the first Wayne County high school to receive the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement since the award’s creation in 1994. Tolsia completed the requirements soon after Spring Valley.
Spring Valley is also the largest school to receive the Jennings Randolph Award out of the 14 schools throughout the state that met award requirements for the 2022-23 school year.
In addition to presenting awards to the schools, Warner also recognized seniors Candace Chapman and Kyle Wroblewski of Spring Valley and Serena Reeves of Tolsia as honorary secretaries of state for their individual work in getting their classmates registered.
The students said they encouraged their fellow classmates to register to vote, and Chapman said she thinks it is important for young individuals to be involved in local politics.
“I just think it’s a way to exercise your right and really let your voice be heard because we’re old enough to have a say in the government and I think that’s a really important thing,” she said.
Reeves previously told The Herald-Dispatch she thinks younger people can make a difference when they vote, and even just making their voices and opinions heard is important.
“I think that there’s definitely still old-school mindsets when it comes to voting and that only people who are in their 30s, 40s who are are working and living out their jobs and people think they’re the only ones that are allowed to have a say in what goes on,” she said. “And the new generation, in some ways, we’re a voice of reason or even just a different voice compared to our older generations.”
Chapman and Wroblewski were also recognized on the House of Delegates floor on March 6. Reeves was recognized on the Senate floor March 2.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.