CHARLESTON — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner last week announced that he will run for governor in 2024.

Warner, who first mentioned running in November, made his intentions official during a 4:30 p.m. news conference near the West Virginia Veterans Memorial at the State Capitol Complex.

