EAST LYNN — A nearly completed upgrade at East Lynn Elementary might not be noticeable to staff and students, but is crucial for the doors to the school to stay open.
The elementary school is getting a new wastewater treatment plant which will be surrounded by a flood wall on school grounds.
Set to be completed in October, Superintendent Todd Alexander said the new addition to the school may not be noticed by students and staff, but it is necessary.
“The bottom line is the old treatment plant was in such disrepair that we had to do something, or it would have gotten to a point where the state office of environmental protection would have stopped operation of the school,” Alexander said. “If we were redoing restrooms or putting a new roof on the building, people would really feel the impact. They’re not going to feel this, but it’s something that needs to be done.”
The former plant will run until the completion of the new plant, but Alexander said it has lived past its life expectancy and has rusted over the years.
The new plant, Alexander said, will last the lifetime of the elementary school. When the new plant is complete, the old plant equipment will be deactivated and removed.
This wastewater treatment plant has been in the works for about two years, Alexander said, but plans for the location and side effects of COVID-19 delayed construction and completion.
The designs for the treatment plant had to be approved since East Lynn Elementary is in a floodplain. To protect the new plant, it is surrounded by a floodwall. Students will not have access to the water treatment equipment.
Alexander said the plant is expected to cost about $500,000, with $363,000 being contributed by the West Virginia Department of Education and the rest being funded by the Wayne County Board of Education.
Another future construction project expected to take place at East Lynn Elementary will be the replacement of asphalt in the back of the school, along with cleanup of the area.
Alexander said there was not a set timeline for the additional projects yet, but the change will make it better for the staff and students.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.