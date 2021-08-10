WAYNE — A project to provide residents on Bridge Branch with water services is being planned and could begin as early as September.
Kenova Water Works plans to provide water services to the area in addition to an already planned expansion project located on Walkers Branch.
Bridge Branch residents attended the Wayne County Commission meeting Monday to discuss the possibility of getting the water line put in due to the difficulties associated with hauling and collecting rain water — a practice the residents have been doing for most of their lives.
Kenova Water Works representative Danny Roberts discussed the plans and roughly $80,000 cost of the project with commissioners, and said work to install the line can begin in September or October.
Roberts also discussed expansion of water access to Walker Branch, citing that well water used in the area is unsanitary and explaining that residents are in need of reliable, clean water access. Roberts said the project would cost under $25,000 and would be a quick and easy implementation.
Though a start date has not been set, Roberts said even if the Walker Branch project was completed before starting the Bridge Branch project, it would not greatly affect the Bridge Branch project timeline.
Commissioners also met with Town of Wayne Mayor Danny Grace and manager of Lavalette Public Service District Richard Smith to discuss the possibility of providing water to residents in Genoa if PSD boundaries were to be changed.
Neither Lavalette nor Wayne expressed interest in taking over the entire area, but Grace and Smith agreed to work with the commission to serve some areas in need such as Joel’s Branch Road.
No formal agreement was made, but administrative secretary Jim Boggs said the projects will be revisited at a later time to determine which areas will receive service and a timeline for projects.
In other business:
- Commission approved an agreement with the West Virginia Conservation Agency to move forward with stream cleaning and blockage clearing projects.
- Commissioners were introduced to the new Quick Response Team in Wayne County. The QRT works with local Emergency Medical Services to reduce overdose fatalities and connect individuals with substance abuse disorder to addiction and recovery services.
- The Western Regional Day Report Center reported over $50,000 in savings for the last month which was achieved by implementing community service and indigency programs with non-violent offenders. The individuals have participated in beautification projects such as mowing and weed eating, picking up litter and small painting projects.
The next Wayne County Commission meeting is set for 10 a.m. Monday, August 16.