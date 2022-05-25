A water project to replace manholes in a subdivision in Wayne County is moving forward after the Wayne County Commission approved a change in scope of the project as well as additional funding.
Manager of the Northern Wayne County Public Service District Chastity Ballard met with commissioners last week to discuss moving the project forward after a problem arose with the company which initially won the bid.
“We are already working on another facet of the project with the company that would be taking over completely, so with the increased funding it would allow us to seamlessly finish all facets,” she said.
The project in its entirety will include manhole replacements already completed in the Bison subdivision, manhole replacements in Midville Heights and new lines with a turn-key finish.
Commissioners agreed the project had to be done and approved an amended contract for $237,453.
Funds from the county’s American Rescue Plan monies will be used to cover the remaining balance of the water project.
Completing the current project will also open up the possibility to complete further needed things, as well as expanding the district’s served customer base.
In other business, commissioners discussed the possibility of changing Thursday hours for the Wayne County Courthouse.
Currently, hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on every Thursday. If changed, the courthouse would not stay open as late, with the possible closing time being 6 p.m.
Commissioners decided to get input from each department, and revisit at a later time.