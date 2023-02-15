Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20211123_hd_chief
Buy Now

Lt. Phil Watkins from the Huntington Police Department welcomes people to a swearing-in ceremony for Huntington police chief Karl C. Colder on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena plaza in downtown Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Deputy Chief Phil Watkins was appointed as the Huntington Police Department’s new chief at Monday’s City Council meeting.

The appoint comes a week after Karl Colder resigned as chief, citing family matters.

Recommended for you