Wayne B-team recognized at Capital

Nikki Dotson Merritt
Feb 8, 2023

The Wayne Youth League B-team was recognized at the West Virginia State Capitol last week.The team was issued a Legislative Citation due to winning the 2022 Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl, and being the first B-team in Wayne to do so. Members of the team include Colt Sowards, Madden Sowards, Russell Simmons, Logan Ross, Deacon Pridemore, Kaden Devote, Brantley McClellan, Parker Sowards, Logan Turner, Tyler Stiltner, Tucker Marcum, Drake Mooney, Carsyn Williamson, Liam Queen, Braden Blankenship, Conner Ross, Tripp Stephens, Hunter Moore, Eli Stephens, Isiah Stephens, Logan Milum, Hunter Dyer, Kipp Hammock, Kaleb Stamper, Eli Sneade, Kadyn Graham and Rowan White.Team coaches were also recognized, with the citation being signed by newly elected Delegate Mark Ross (R-Wayne).