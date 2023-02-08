Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The Wayne Youth League B-team was recognized last week at the West Virginia State Capital for winning the 2022 Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl.
Buy Now

The Wayne Youth League B-team was recognized last week at the West Virginia State Capital for winning the 2022 Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl.

 Submitted photo

The Wayne Youth League B-team was recognized at the West Virginia State Capitol last week.

The team was issued a Legislative Citation due to winning the 2022 Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl, and being the first B-team in Wayne to do so.

Recommended for you