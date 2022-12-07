Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — After an annual review presented to The Wayne County Board of Education, data showed that the majority of Wayne County schools met yearly targets.

Data analyst Nikki Steffy told the board members the West Virginia Department of Education had released targets for West Virginia schools through 2030 based off of 2016-17 school year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new targets have been released.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

