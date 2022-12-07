WAYNE — After an annual review presented to The Wayne County Board of Education, data showed that the majority of Wayne County schools met yearly targets.
Data analyst Nikki Steffy told the board members the West Virginia Department of Education had released targets for West Virginia schools through 2030 based off of 2016-17 school year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new targets have been released.
Based on the new targets, all elementary and middle schools met their math targets, and in English language arts, all schools except Genoa Elementary, Vinson Middle and Wayne High met their new targets.
Steffy said the targets are based off of individual school data, and targets will change by a few points each year.
Also reviewed during the meeting were attendance in Wayne County schools. As of November, only 29% of students were deemed chronically absent, meaning they have missed 10% of more of already accrued school days.
By the end of the 2021-22 school year, about 53% of students were deemed chronically absent, so seeing a decrease is great progress Superintendent Todd Alexander said.
With chronic absenteeism, the 10% of school days missed is based off of how many days have been had already. This means students could be considered chronically absent right now, but as long as they miss fewer than 18 days by the end of the 180-day school year, they would no longer be considered chronically absent.
In other business:
Regarding the West Virginia Accountability System approval status and accreditation, Alexander said Wayne County met requirements but is on watch for attendance and mathematics. Alexander said many counties are on watch for attendance as COVID-19 quarantines often kept students home, and students are showing progress in mathematics.
The Wayne County Transportation Complex is nearing completion, Alexander said, and board members can expect to see the completed project by the end of the year.
Alexander told board members he has begun thinking about new projects to submit for the West Virginia School Building Authority’s Major Improvement Projects of 2023. No decisions have been finalized yet, but he stated the board may consider adding onto Wayne Elementary School to more pre-kindergarten classes into the building.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the Board of Education Office located in Wayne. The board also approved moving the originally scheduled meeting for 6 p.m. Dec. 27 to Dec. 20 at the same time.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.