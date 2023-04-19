WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education discussed construction updates during their last regularly scheduled meeting.
During their April 11 regular meeting, Superintendent Todd Alexander gave board members updates on construction projects throughout the county.
Alexander told the board the Wayne Middle School Major Improvement Project, set to add a safe schools entrance, enclose the multiple school buildings and add a sprinkler system throughout the school, went out to bid but came back over budget.
The project was initially expected to cost around $1.7 million. In June, the West Virginia School Building Authority awarded $1 million to the Major Improvement Project, with Wayne County Schools pledging to contribute the remaining funds.
Alexander said after putting the project out to bid, it came back with estimated costs around $2.7 million.
The contract will not be awarded at this time, Alexander said, and he will have to talk with the School Building Authority before moving forward. There is a possibility the board will have to revisit the designs for the project, but it is too early for any definitive decisions, he said.
Also in the updates was the groundbreaking for the new Tolsia High School’s new auxiliary gym. This project is expected to take four months to complete.
The board also discussed possible changes in the upcoming school years stemming from legislative bills passed earlier this year, but Alexander said the Board of Education Office staff are still learning of bill requirements.
More information about changes will be made available in the upcoming months ahead of the new school year. The Board of Education met after press time Tuesday to approve the 2023-24 school year levy rates. The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Board of Education Office in Wayne.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.