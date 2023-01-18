WAYNE — Growth was the theme of the Wayne County Board of Education’s meeting Jan. 10, as the members discussed a major improvement project, possible programs expansion and multiple construction projects.
Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander presented the board with renderings of what will be the future safe school entrance at Wayne Middle School.
The renderings showcase how construction crews will build out from the current entrance versus in as to not lose any space inside the school.
The project will also include enclosing currently open walkways between buildings that make up Wayne Middle, but renderings for those plans have not been finalized. The project also includes adding a sprinkler system throughout the school.
Construction is expected to begin in the next few months.
In other updates, Board President Missy Hall informed the board conversations are ongoing to expand EMT training through the county’s Jumpstart program in partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College.
The pathway has not been official approved yet, but Hall said if it does move forward, it would be available to all three high schools.
Conversations are also ongoing with Smith Academy of Salon Professionals of the possibility to make cosmetology courses available to high school students.
Hall said part of the work would be done virtually, and then students would be able to use the Smith Academy facility during the summer for hands-on experience.
This program has also not been finalized as of the meeting, but Alexander said progress is being made.
Updates were also given on some construction projects throughout the county during the meeting.
The board awarded a county-wide window project to Neighborgall Construction at a cost of $3,099,000. Alexander said this project would put windows in approximately 10 schools throughout the district.
The Wayne County Transportation Complex was being visited by electricians last week to complete final electrical work. Alexander said the vendors who sold the district the wash bays and lifts for the vehicles will also have to come in to do a final check on the items, and then the complex will be complete, he said.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Spring Valley High School.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.