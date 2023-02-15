Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Wayne County students could be sent home with attendance reports attached to regular academic report cards with the purpose of helping keep parents informed of absenteeism rates soon.

During the Wayne County Board of Education meeting Monday, Superintendent Todd Alexander told the board the attendance reports would keep students and parents aware of chronic absenteeism.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

