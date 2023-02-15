WAYNE — Wayne County students could be sent home with attendance reports attached to regular academic report cards with the purpose of helping keep parents informed of absenteeism rates soon.
During the Wayne County Board of Education meeting Monday, Superintendent Todd Alexander told the board the attendance reports would keep students and parents aware of chronic absenteeism.
Chronic absenteeism is when a student misses more than 10% of instructional school days, whether they have an excused or unexcused absence. Chronic absenteeism is not the same as truancy, which is defined by unexcused absences alone.
“Anytime you fall below 90%, again, regardless of the reason for absence, if you’re missing more than 10% of the days, then you’re academically at risk,” Alexander said. “So, we just thought this would be a good way to make that clear, so we’re working on this and we’re going to include this maybe on our next round of report cards that go out.”
The reports would be color-coded in green, yellow and red. Green would indicate a student has attended between 95-100% of school days, yellow would indicate attendance of 90-94% of school days and red would indicate attendance of less than 90% of school days.
Chronic absenteeism rates change throughout the school year as more days are added. For example, a student who misses 10 days of school in the first 100 days of the year will be considered chronically absent. However, as long as a student misses fewer than 18 days of school by the end of the 180-day school year, they will not be considered chronically absent.
The board reviews absenteeism updates monthly from data analyst Nikki Steffy. During her January update, Steffy told the board about 33% of students were considered chronically absent.
Alexander said in the future, the absenteeism rates could be a section on students’ report cards, but it will be a while before that change is made as the report card template comes from the West Virginia Department of Education.
The board approved the unpaid suspension of Robert Robertson Jr. from Jan. 17-Feb. 13 and terminated Robertson effective Feb. 13.
The board also approved the termination of Logan Adkins effective Feb. 13.
The board discussed possible expansion of the Pioneer Career Launch internship program. This program is currently offered at Wayne High, but Alexander suggested looking at possible opportunities for a Timberwolf and Rebel career launch programs, too.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Board of Education Office in Wayne.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.