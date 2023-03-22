Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Wayne County Schools could add solar power to their schools, district officials discussed during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday, March 14.

The board heard from Solar Holler commercial evaluator Thomas Ramey on what Solar Holler, a solar energy company based in Wayne County, offers and how the company would determine if schools would be eligible to receive solar panels.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

