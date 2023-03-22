WAYNE — Wayne County Schools could add solar power to their schools, district officials discussed during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday, March 14.
The board heard from Solar Holler commercial evaluator Thomas Ramey on what Solar Holler, a solar energy company based in Wayne County, offers and how the company would determine if schools would be eligible to receive solar panels.
Ramey told board members in addition to providing solar energy to the district, he hopes the project would allow the recently started apprenticeship program students to work on their own schools.
“What our goal would be, and the reason Wayne County Schools is the first stop on our list of counties to talk to, since we have the apprenticeship program here, we would love to be able to not only put the systems in place but with the supervision and the help of Wayne County students,” Ramey said.
Ramey did not say which schools would be able to receive solar panels at this time, but he asked the board to allow Solar Holler to conduct a district-wide analysis, which would take approximately two weeks.
Ramey said if the district chose to move forward, they would enter into a power purchase agreement that would lock in a rate for electricity for 25 years with a slight annual increase.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the board would have to allow other solar companies an opportunity for a possible project before approving Solar Holler.
“What we would have to do is we would have to put out a request for proposal, and we would have to give companies a chance, solar companies a chance to bid,” he said. “And I guess, the big thing with this is there’s no money involved with a power purchase agreement, it’s all about the rate guarantee on how much we’re going to be paying for the electricity.”
Alexander said the board will likely continue discussions on adding solar energy during the next regularly scheduled board meeting, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Board of Education Office in Wayne.
Wayne County would not be the first district to add solar energy to their schools, as both Wood and Calhoun counties have begun adding solar panels to some of their schools.
If the district chose to go with Solar Holler, Ramey said the district would stay connected to the electrical grid and would likely purchase the majority of their electricity from Solar Holler while still needing to buy some from the district’s power company.
“None of the schools in Wayne County that I’ve looked at will [have] large enough roof space to be able to offset 100% of the electricity, so what you’re probably going to be is in a situation where you’re buying 50, 60, maybe 75% of the electric from us, you’re still going to be buying some of the electric from the grid,” he said.
Ramey said the district would also be able to use power collected during summer when schools are not in use and collect credit to be used during winter months.
