FORT GAY — Students from throughout the county built robots and competed in the first of multiple tournaments for the Wayne County Robotics League Saturday, Nov. 19.
At Fort Gay K-8, 38 teams came together to showcase robots they’ve worked on for the Wayne County Robotics League’s second competition year.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the number of teams compared to last year has more than doubled, going from 18 to 39 teams, and he is happy to see so many students getting involved.
“It’s just great to see kids involved and the more kids that we can get involved in this — No. 1 I think it’s a great learning activity. It teaches teamwork and just the STEM skills that are involved in the projects that they’re working on are going to help them academically,” Alexander said. “And, No. 2, is just keeping them engaged in school. The reason that we did this is to give more kids a chance to be involved in something to represent their school, so the more kids we have involved, that’s what we want to see.”
Alexander said in addition to more schools adding teams to the Wayne County Robotics League, some schools have multiple teams participating this year.
Points for each tournament get added up, and the final tournament, which is tentatively set for early 2023, will determine winners who could go on to compete at state, national or even world levels, Alexander said.
East Lynn Elementary School fifth-grader Raeleigh Davis said Nov. 15 was her first time competing in the robotics league. Davis is one of the team managers and helps collect data on the robot, including testing times, problems and solutions, and even includes robot designs.
For the first competition, Davis said she was excited but also nervous, and she wants to get better at controlling the robots.
“I’m basically excited because robotics is pretty fun but I’m nervous because I’m not the best driver,” she said. “But I think it’ll be fun and I’ll get better.”
The competition consisted of teams from Crum K-8, Fort Gay K-8, Wayne Elementary, Wayne Middle, Lavalette Elementary, Kellogg Elementary, Vinson Middle, Ceredo-Kenova Elementary, Ceredo-Kenova Middle, Buffalo Elementary, Buffalo Middle, Prichard Elementary and East Lynn Elementary.
Ceredo Kenova Elementary School fifth-grader Bailey Baugh said it was also his first time competing, and he was excited to see how competitions worked and see the other robots.
Baugh said he thinks more schools should have robotics teams because students can learn a lot about coding and other aspects of computer programming.
“I think more schools should have robotics teams because it’s fun to learn how to like build everything and if you’re interested in computer stuff and robots, it’s a fun way to learn to do it,” he said.
