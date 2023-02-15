WAYNE — Renovations at the Wayne County Bus Garage are near completion, and district employees look forward to having a bigger and safer space to maintenance the school buses.
During a walk through with the Board of Education members Monday, Transportation Director Bill Preece told the board the bus garage should be complete in the next couple weeks after some final plumbing and electric finishes.
Preece said he is happy for the whole project, from new bays added and more office space to the extended bays allowing more room for repairs.
“We used to be able to close the garage, but we would have to move stuff inside to make it fit,” he said. “And, we could lift a bus up, but only a little bit because of the low ceiling. Now we’ve got more room and our guys will have more space to work on the buses.”
Along with electrical and plumbing updates, the renovation work included the removal of three bays and implementation of four new ones. One of the new spaces is a wash bay, where buses will be able to simply drive through machinery that will spray detergent and water along the top, sides and undercarriage.
Preece said being able to clean the underside of a bus will be a great new addition, as the current difficulties in cleaning the bottoms of buses often leads to rusting.
“We have a bus right now that is mostly perfectly fine, but there’s so much rust from grime over the years, we’re going to take it out of the fleet,” he said. “This will help with that. We’ll be able to keep buses longer if we need to.”
Construction began on the bus garage in spring 2022, and buses received maintenance at a garage on Wilsons Creek. Preece said many of the drivers are looking forward to using the remodeled space.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the new garage will also give the mechanics space to do maintenance on the buses that may have previously had to be completed elsewhere due to lack of space or resources.
“We’re excited to see that project come to a close, it was sorely needed,” he said. “It’s going to give our mechanics the ability to work on buses in a way they haven’t been able to in the past. There would have been some of that work that we needed to outsource just because we didn’t have the facilities to be able to complete the work.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.