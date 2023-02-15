Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Renovations at the Wayne County Bus Garage are near completion, and district employees look forward to having a bigger and safer space to maintenance the school buses.

During a walk through with the Board of Education members Monday, Transportation Director Bill Preece told the board the bus garage should be complete in the next couple weeks after some final plumbing and electric finishes.

