Soter Tecnologies CEO Derek Peterson, right, presents the Sateria National Leadership Award to Wayne High School Principal Sara Stapleton, center, and Wayne Superintendent Todd Alexander during a ceremony on Tuesday at Wayne High School.
Vice President of Marketing, ICAS, a member of the Soteria National Leadership Board of Advisors, Mirko Notarangelo presents Lisa Zappia, CEO of Prestera Center with the Sateria National Leadership Award during a ceremony on Tuesday at Wayne High School.
Vaping devices confiscated from Wayne High School are seen during a ceremony awarding Wayne County Schools and its partner, Prestera, the Sateria National Leadership Award on Tuesday at Wayne High School.
Soter Technologies CEO Derek Peterson speaks as Wayne County Schools and its partner, Prestera, receive the Sateria National Leadership Award during a ceremony on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Wayne High School.
Vice President of Marketing, ICAS, a member of the Soteria National Leadership Board of Advisors, Mirko Notarangelo speaks as Wayne County Schools and its partner, Prestera, receive the Sateria National Leadership Award during a ceremony on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Wayne High School.
WAYNE — Wayne County Schools and Prestera Center were recognized Tuesday for their continued efforts to prevent vaping and educate students on the dangers of vaping and nicotine products.
Wayne High School welcomed representatives from Soter Technologies and IT services and consulting company ICAS Tuesday morning for the school district and Prestera Center to receive the Soteria National Leadership Award.
The award recognizes those utilizing a combination of technology and intervention strategies to prevent the use of vape and e-cigarette products. Wayne County Schools have vape detection devices in middle and high schools and utilize prevention programs to educate students, and they partnered with Prestera Center to obtain and install the devices.
Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said the issues with students vaping go beyond what previous generations have had to deal with due to the harmful chemicals that can be found in vape and e-cigarette products.
“The widespread utilization of vaping devices and the negative impact on students’ health are at a scale we’ve never encountered before,” he said. “The decades previously, you worried about students smoking in the bathroom, but you never had to worry about if somebody was smoking in the bathroom that you would have to have an ambulance called and have to have Narcan used.”
Wayne High School Principal Sara Stapleton told visitors her school’s vaping issues before the pandemic, but said after students returned to school following the COVID-19 pandemic shut down, vaping turned into a local epidemic.
She recounted a day where two students had to have emergency medical services called and both were administered Narcan due to the effects of a vape device they had passed along to another student.
“As principals, we’ve seen blood, puke and been on the scene of a horrific students accident, but we’d never seen a student Narcanned,” she said.
“I was shocked because this is what our school had become,” she continued, “I was furious that somebody had laced that vape, and I was infuriated with her because she passed it on to someone else. And ultimately, because of those reasons, I felt responsible.”
A trash can filled with vaping devices was poured across the table during the recognition to show the devices that had been confiscated at Wayne High in the last year to prevent vaping.
Derek Peterson, CEO and founder of Soter Technologies, which created the vape detection devices, and member of the Soteria National Leadership Award Board of Advisors, said seeing the vape devices on the table was bittersweet.
“In one way it does my heart good that we’re actually making a difference. In another way, it hurts my heart to see that young kids are getting caught up in this whole Juul and vaping issue that’s going on,” he said.
The vape detection devices recognize the chemicals in vape devices that differ from clean air, air fresheners or body colognes, and a message is then sent to school staff where the chemicals are being detected in the school.
Prestera Center CEO Lisa Zappier said vaping is a problem in schools nationwide, and she thanked Stapleton for being brave enough to seek out help.
Zappier said she hopes more schools follow Wayne County’s lead, as adding vape detection devices are an easy way to help a community be safer.
“As you hear, this is a community issue. We want our communities to be healthier, we want our schools to be safer and this is something we can do about it,” she said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.