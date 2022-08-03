CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s cities and counties will get $400 million over 12 years from the nation’s Big Three opioid distributors in a landmark settlement announced Monday.
Lawyers for the state’s cities and counties, excluding Huntington and Cabell County, described the deal with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson as “record-setting.” The cities and counties sued the distributors accusing them of pumping pills into West Virginia and fueling the opioid epidemic.
“This settlement is an acknowledgment of the downstream devastation caused by the wholesale distribution of a billion ... pills throughout West Virginia,” said Paul Farrell, co-lead counsel in the case along with Bob Fitzsimmons.
The announcement comes about a month after the lawsuit was scheduled to go to trial in circuit court. The trial was postponed July 5. A day earlier, a federal judge ruled against Cabell County and Huntington in similar claims in a separate case.
Once approved by the cities and counties, the $400 million will be paid over 12 years. A “front-loaded” payment will go to a fund that will be used to help battle the epidemic’s effects.
“This is a monumental settlement for the state of West Virginia,” Fitzsimmons said from outside the Kanawha County Courthouse before a press conference to announce the deal. “It’s been a battle that’s been waged by a lot of families, a lot of communities. A lot of bad things have happened as a result of the opioid epidemic. This is one step to further treating that and helping the people that have been suffering so much as a result of that devastation.”
The road to the settlement
From 2006 to 2014, 1.1 billion pain pills were supplied to West Virginia alone, with 261 million coming from distributor Cardinal Health, 172 million from McKesson and 169 million from AmerisourceBergen. West Virginia’s current population is about 1.77 million.
When the number of prescription pills shipped to the Appalachian region dramatically decreased, opioid users turned to illicit opioids, eventually heroin and fentanyl, oftentimes unknowingly.
Earlier this year, the distributors reached a $21 billion national settlement in federal court to resolve most opioid lawsuits filed against them across the United States.
West Virginia was left out of the deal after the distributors argued it was ineligible because of previous settlements reached between them and the state Attorney General’s Office.
“There was a misconception that we opted out,” Farrell said Monday. “We didn’t opt out. We weren’t eligible, so when we negotiated our terms, we negotiated separate from the national settlement.”
Judges disagreed, allowing the West Virginia lawsuits to move forward in federal and state courts. The settlement is more than twice what the state would have received had it been allowed to participate in the national settlement.
“The national settlement is paid out over 18 years,” Farrell said. “What we were able to negotiate is money up front and then periodic payments over 12 years. We got better financial terms.”
The settlement in the case settled Monday followed claims similar to those of Cabell County and Huntington, which plan to appeal U.S. District Judge David Faber’s decision rejecting the vast majority of arguments the governments made against the drug firms.
The governments argued the distributors shipped opioids into the area without maintaining effective controls against diversion into illicit markets. They pointed to the high volume of pills shipped and said there was little to no proof distributors investigated why the numbers kept increasing.
Faber disagreed, ruling it was good-faith prescribing that drove the increased volume of prescription opioids. He said there was no evidence the companies contributed to pill mills in Cabell County.
The county and city also failed to address harms caused by opioid abuse and addiction in their $2.6 billion abatement plan, Faber ruled.
Even though West Virginia isn’t part of the national settlement with drug distributors, it still is part of the national settlement in the cases against opioid distributors outside the “Big Three,” as well as chain pharmacies and opioid manufacturers.
In April and May, respectively, the state reached settlements with three opioid manufacturers worth a total of $265.5 million, halting an ongoing trial in the Kanawha County Courthouse against the companies — Teva Pharmacueticals Inc., a group of companies owned by Allergan Finance and Johnson & Johnson, which is a parent company to Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
The state settled with Johnson & Johnson for $99 million in April and for $161.5 million with Teva and Allergen in May. The settlement with Teva and Allergen includes about $134.5 million in cash and $27 million in Narcan, which is administered to reverse an opioid drug overdose, from Teva.
In the settlement with Teva and Allergan, West Virginia would be eligible to receive money from the national settlement if it yields more money for the state.
How will the money be spent?
The settlement money is expected to eventually be placed in the West Virginia First Program, a proposed opioid litigation fund. Announced in February, the fund was created by attorneys for the localities and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
The foundation will include people from different sectors of state and local government to determine how the abatement money is spent.
“The foundation will hold the money, protect the money, invest the money and they have specific guardrails on what they can spend the money on,” Farrell said.
County commissions in 54 of West Virginia’s 55 counties had signed on to the plan.
Morrisey previously said he anticipates the governor will call a special legislative session to make the plan official.
Farrell said Morrisey had provided strong leadership in working with attorneys on the state’s varied opioid cases. Morrisey is taking the state to trial in September against chain pharmacies.
“I’m happy to see the judicial system work as it should by benefiting West Virginia communities that have been hit hard by opioid abuse,” Morrisey said in a statement Monday. “This settlement, along with other settlements from other cases, will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia.”
Through the plan, a nonprofit opioid foundation will be created and control 72.5% of settlements of judgments, with another 24.5% being allocated to local governments. All the funds must be used for opioid crisis abatement.
“For every dollar that comes into the state, we’re going to take about 24 cents and split it up amongst the counties and the cities,” Farrell said. “Approximately three pennies will go to the state, and the remaining money, which is about 74 cents, will go to the foundation.
Huntington and Cabell will not be eligible for money from the deal announced Monday. Farrell said that detail is particularly painful, given the two localities led the way for thousands of cases nationally.
In this case against the Big Three, every attorney representing local governments has waived their contingency fee, meaning there’s no fixed percentage of the settlement set aside to pay them.
Instead, the attorneys will ask the presiding judge to approve a reasonable attorney fee, Farrell said.
What the settlement meansWhile the distributors did not acknowledge responsibility for helping fuel the crisis, the settlement gives West Virginia — a state with a dwindling population and poor economy — a clearer path to help pay for measures to address substance use as the opioid crisis rages.
During their trial in 2021, Huntington and Cabell County estimated it would take $2.6 billion over 15 years to abate the crisis in that area alone, which accounts for fewer than 100,000 people.
The abatement plan covers four areas — prevention, treatment, recovery and special population — to be addressed over 15 years.
Before Monday, the fund was projected to be more than $270 million, including $10 million from the state’s settlement with McKinsey and Co.; the $99 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson; and the $161.5 million settlement reached with Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allergan Finance mid-trial in May.
A spokesperson for Cardinal Health said the company remains committed to being part of the solution to the epidemic and believes the settlement will help provide necessary relief to West Virginia communities in need.
The settlement will avoid years of drawn-out litigation and expedite the movement of resources to communities affected by opioid misuse, while ensuring health care facilities have access to medications patients and care providers need, said Lauren Esposito, vice president of external and executive communications for AmerisourceBergen.
She said years of litigation have shown distributors must walk a legal and ethical tightrope between providing access to necessary medications and acting to prevent diversion of controlled substances, most recently seen in the decision tossing out Huntington and Cabell County’s case.
“As we have for years, AmerisourceBergen will continue to advocate for greater clarity and regulatory guidance on the role of distributors in preventing the diversion of legal controlled substances,” she said.