CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s cities and counties will get $400 million over 12 years from the nation’s Big Three opioid distributors in a landmark settlement announced Monday.

Lawyers for the state’s cities and counties, excluding Huntington and Cabell County, described the deal with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson as “record-setting.” The cities and counties sued the distributors accusing them of pumping pills into West Virginia and fueling the opioid epidemic.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

