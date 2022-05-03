Almost exactly seven months after being born with a heart defect, a Wayne County baby has received a heart transplant and is recovering well.
Steele Merritt, son of Jennifer and Seth Merritt, was born Sept. 28, 2021, and has spent his entire life so far at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Ohio due to heart complications that led to a portion of his heart dying.
Jennifer Merritt got the call Tuesday, April 26, that there was a heart for baby Steele, and by the early hours of Thursday morning, Steele had already undergone surgery.
“I think I screamed and I cried, and I think I felt every emotion honestly,” is how Jennifer said she reacted to getting the phone call confirming Steele was getting a new heart that afternoon. “I was in shock really. You think you can imagine how you’re going to react or what it’s going to be like — but no. It’s the best phone call I’ve ever had.”
Jennifer and Seth Merritt have been taking shifts caring for their family, so one stays with Steele in the hospital and the other stays with their other three children at home in Wayne.
When Jennifer called Seth to tell him their youngest would finally be getting a heart, she didn’t know he was already on his way to see her.
“I was actually on the bridge coming from Newport into Cincinnati and she Facetimed me bawling, crying and I thought something was wrong with him,” he said. “And, then she said ‘No — we got the call,’ and I said, ‘Well I’m actually on the bridge with all the kids.’”
Seth said he was planning on bringing their children up to see Jennifer for an early Mother’s Day surprise and it just worked out that they were able to be together to celebrate the news of Steele’s new heart.
By midday on surgery day, Steele had 24 people in the waiting area of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and hundreds of people back home supporting him.
Many donned “Steele Strong” T-shirts, which were sold as a fundraiser to help the family with hospital costs. Others wore the color red to signify support.
Steele’s aunt, Nikki Merritt, said she is amazed by the reach the boy has made.
“It seems like everyone knows who he is from the Wayne community and beyond,” she said. “Even the Pittsburgh Steelers, for which he was named, know about the little guy.”
Jennifer and Seth said in the days after the surgery, Steele has been recovering well. His breathing tube was removed within a day, he is now taking oral medications and he has shown no signs of rejecting the heart, they said.
“It is just so impressive how strong a little baby can be,” Nikki said. “He definitely has proven he is a fighter and will continue to fight.”
While it will still be a long road ahead to ensure Steele continues to accept the new heart and gets the proper medicine, Jennifer said she is grateful for the person who donated their heart to help baby Steele.
Through this experience, Jennifer said she has learned more about the lives changed by those who choose to be organ donors.
“If there’s anything that I can take away from it, it’s how important it is to become an organ donor,” she said. “It’s life or death for a lot of babies. He (Steele) couldn’t survive without a new heart, and we’ll be forever thankful and grateful for the family that donated.”
While they can’t bring Steele back to Wayne County just yet, the Merritts were moved to the general cardiac floor level Tuesday night out of the intensive care unit, and will eventually transition to a Ronald McDonald House facility next to the hospital.
Seth said they could potentially bring Steele home in the next couple of months, and he looks forward to celebrating his first birthday and future holidays in their home with their family.
Jennifer and Seth also said they are extremely grateful for everyone who has helped them in any way and prayed for them during this experience.