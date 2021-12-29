WAYNE — Renovations for the Wayne County schools bus garage will include bays which hold 90-passenger buses and a new underside cleaning system.
Construction is set to begin in spring 2022, Superintendent Todd Alexander said, and while the renovation will not be seen and appreciated by all students and staff in the county, it will be a major upgrade for the facility.
“Right now, our largest buses don’t fit in the garage, or if they do, the door can’t be closed,” Alexander said. “This will allow all of our biggest buses to fit inside with the garage closed and will have significant benefits for the individuals working there.”
The facility will extend the garage building to allow more buses inside and office space repairs. There will also be an undercarriage cleaning system, which Alexander said will help remove mud and salt from snow-treated roads and can help prevent rusting.
Alexander said the facility is expected to be completed before students return for the 2022-23 school year.
Other items discussed during the Dec. 21 Board of Education meeting include:
John Waugaman, director of K-8 schools and assessment, showed the BOE members a demonstrative video for reviewing standardized test scores. The videos will be sent to student emails and can be reviewed by parents to explain how students tested compared to other students in the same grade throughout the state. The videos also showed practice activities to improve test scores.
There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in Wayne County schools according to the COVID-19 tracker on the board’s website.
Alexander spoke with high school students regarding recommendations on improving school academics and constructions. Bringing back ACT prep courses and study hall were brought up. Expanding courses related to law and civics and home economics were highly requested. Students also said they want more internship opportunities, which Alexander said the board is already working on.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Wayne High School.
