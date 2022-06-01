Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

By the end of the day Saturday, all Wayne County graduates from all three high schools had walked the stage and received their diplomas.

The annual commencement ceremonies kicked off Thursday, May 26 in Glenhayes at Tolsia High School. The 35th annual event featured 80 graduates.

Early Saturday, May 18, Wayne High School led the charge for the day, with its 97th annual event at Mountain State Health Arena. About 110 graduates received diplomas during the afternoon ceremony.

Later Saturday, Spring Valley High School hit the same stage at WHS, for the school’s 25th annual ceremony. Over 230 students received diplomas during the evening event.

