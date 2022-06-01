Wayne County celebrates graduates Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Jun 1, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 3 Buy Now Tolsia High School graduates 80 during the school’s 35th annual commencement ceremony on May 26. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now Graduates move their tassels during Wayne High School’s 97th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Sholten Singer | HD Media Buy Now Spring Valley High School conducts its 25th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Sholten Singer | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save By the end of the day Saturday, all Wayne County graduates from all three high schools had walked the stage and received their diplomas.The annual commencement ceremonies kicked off Thursday, May 26 in Glenhayes at Tolsia High School. The 35th annual event featured 80 graduates.Early Saturday, May 18, Wayne High School led the charge for the day, with its 97th annual event at Mountain State Health Arena. About 110 graduates received diplomas during the afternoon ceremony.Later Saturday, Spring Valley High School hit the same stage at WHS, for the school’s 25th annual ceremony. Over 230 students received diplomas during the evening event.For more photos from each Wayne County high school graduation, please see the Wednesday, June 8 edition of the Wayne County News and www.waynecountynews.com for online galleries. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSteele Strong sale to benefit infant heart transplant recipientGenerations of WHS grads gather for all class reunionCeredo man sentenced to prison for distribution of fentanylWayne promotes Meddings to head basketball coachHuntington man dies in head-on crashEast Lynn campground closed through June 23 due to landslideDreamland Pool expected to open Memorial Day on limited scheduleWayne library story time kicks off June 1Bubble bursts for WVU baseball: Mountaineers left out of NCAA TournamentSummer Camps for Kids 2022 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Daniel Paul Hall William Thompson Farrell Sturgill Margaret Etta Jean Hall Queen Lois Y. Toney Richard Lewis Margaret Etta Jean Hall Queen Rose Mary McReynolds Aaron McComas Elizabeth Thompson Mathis