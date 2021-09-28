WAYNE — Wayne County currently has 382 active COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest numbers reflected since Aug. 31.
The Wayne County Health Department’s daily updates for COVID-19 cases and deaths showed that there were 363 active cases Aug. 31 and the active cases grew to 630 by Sept. 17. Since then, numbers have been steadily decreasing.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at the health department and at Walgreens at 10295 WV-152 in Wayne for anyone aged 12 and older.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recently received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for individuals aged 15 and older.
Some individuals are also being encouraged to get a third booster shot of Pfizer if they are 65 years of age or older, 18+ with underlying medical conditions or 18+ who live and/or work in high risk settings.
According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, research shows the Pfizer vaccine can become less effective over time and while the original doses can help prevent serious illness caused by COVID-19 but is not as effective with milder symptoms.
Small clinical trials showed the booster shot increased immune responses and will better protect individuals from COVID-19 and variants.
Wayne County schools currently have 114 active cases among students and staff along with one active case from the central office and four active cases from individuals who work in the transportation department, according to the county schools’ website.
Wayne County schools measure active cases by a 14-day period.
More information on COVID-19 cases and vaccines, visit the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.