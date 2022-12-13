Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — The Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association spent Saturday, Dec. 10 raising money to take kids in the area shopping on Dec. 17 as part of its Shop with a Cop event.

A boot drive was conducted on Spring Valley Road in Lavalette and Court Street in Fort Gay from 1-5 p.m. to raise funds to be used for the shopping event.

