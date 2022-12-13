WAYNE — The Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association spent Saturday, Dec. 10 raising money to take kids in the area shopping on Dec. 17 as part of its Shop with a Cop event.
A boot drive was conducted on Spring Valley Road in Lavalette and Court Street in Fort Gay from 1-5 p.m. to raise funds to be used for the shopping event.
The goal to take 50 kids shopping was met via donations and the boot drives.
Association President Nathan Triplett said he was happy to see the support.
“Our boot drive was a huge success today!” he said. “We would like to thank the Fort Gay Fire Department, Kenova Fire Department, the volunteers and the community that made it happen. This is the most giving county I’ve ever seen and we are so appreciative of you.”
Donors were also thanked via social media including
304 Inspections, Bruce Workman, H&H Company Inc, Lavalette Giovanni’s, Baker’s Towing, Prichard Giovanni’s, Tri-State Floor Sanding, Tina Napier, Ronnie Lawson, Asphalt Contractors, Dillon for Delegate, Thelmas Place, Creekside Tavern, Sam’s Gun & Pawn, Ambre Gilpin, Keith Nelson, Harry Sowards and Wayne Florist.
Donations are still being accepted. To make one, you can message The Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association on Facebook, call or text President Nathan Triplett at 304-360-3110 or Treasurer Dean Bishop at 304-751-5009, or send to the association’s Paypal waynecodsa@gmail.com.