HUNTINGTON — A Wayne County EMS supervisor was arrested on a DUI charge Wednesday night after police say she failed sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol concentration almost three times the legal limit.
Kelsie Petticrew, EMS supervisor for the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, was arrested after blowing a .235% on a breath alcohol test and failing three sobriety tests, according to Cabell County court documents. A blood alcohol concentration of .08% is considered legally drunk in West Virginia.
The criminal complaint states officer Daniel Harless Jr. and Sgt. Dallas Scarberry were dispatched to mile marker 20 of Interstate 64 East at approximately 8:45 p.m. Wednesday after Cabell County Dispatch received a call a of hit and run.
The complaint states dispatchers were told the vehicle did not stop after the incident.
Approximately eight miles down the road from where the incident reportedly occurred, officers identified the car after it passed the Milton exit, and they made a traffic stop.
Officers reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Petticrew was asked to step out of the vehicle, and she stumbled, had slurred speech and blood-shot eyes while doing so, according to the complaint.
The officers had Petticrew perform three sobriety tests, all of which she failed, the complaint states.
The complaint states Scarberry spotted two Michelob Ultra containers in the driver’s side door and the passenger footwell, with one container open and one sealed.
Petticrew was administered a preliminary breath test where she blew a .235% alcohol level, and she was then arrested for a DUI 1st offense and taken to Milton Police Department for processing, the complaint states. The complaint states after being read her Miranda rights, Petticrew admitted to Harless she drank eight Bud Lights since 3 p.m. and drank while driving but “was too out of it to tell what she was drinking in the vehicle.”
Petticrew was given another alcohol breath test with an intoximeter where she blew a .227%, the complaint states, but it does not state how much time passed between tests.
Petticrew was later taken to Western Regional Jail and was booked at approximately 11 p.m. Feb. 16.
Attempts to reach the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department for comment were unsuccessful.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.